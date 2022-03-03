Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Elbit Systems worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after buying an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 45,273 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.