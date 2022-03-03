Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.15

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 36529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.