Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

