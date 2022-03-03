ELM Advisors LLC Buys 4,535 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 9.5% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.58. 171,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

