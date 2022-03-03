ELM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $441,000.

BND stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. 215,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,951,025. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

