ELM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

ELM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.42. 3,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,596. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.