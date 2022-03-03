Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Down 51.6% in February

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 680,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 295,999 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter worth $2,117,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,287. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

