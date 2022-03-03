Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.45

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 376424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

ENGIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Engie from €16.50 ($18.54) to €17.00 ($19.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

