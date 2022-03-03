ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.31

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.31 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 42571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

