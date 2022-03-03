Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Acquires £19,999 in Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Law acquired 142,850 shares of Enteq Upstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999 ($26,833.49).

Andrew Law also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrew Law acquired 51,056 shares of Enteq Upstream stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,168.96 ($10,960.63).

Shares of Enteq Upstream stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 14.25 ($0.19). 492,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,020. The stock has a market cap of £9.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.23. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

