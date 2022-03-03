EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.23.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.24. 93,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,008. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $118.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

