Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 51.5% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 174,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,305. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

