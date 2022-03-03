European Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:EBACU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 1,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBACU. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 7,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 117,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

