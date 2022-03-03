Financial Analysis: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fiserv alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiserv and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 6 15 0 2.71 MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $128.90, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 198.86%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Fiserv.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $16.23 billion 3.97 $1.33 billion $1.99 49.09 MariMed $50.90 million 4.96 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 8.22% 11.60% 4.95% MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61%

Risk and Volatility

Fiserv has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Fiserv on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.