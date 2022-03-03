Financial Review: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 3.15 $5.96 million N/A N/A Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BurgerFi International and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.54%.

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kona Grill beats BurgerFi International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About Kona Grill (Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

