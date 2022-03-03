First American Trust FSB Acquires 629 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.7% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,846. The stock has a market cap of $245.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $57,379,647. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

