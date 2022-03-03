First American Trust FSB Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.98. The stock had a trading volume of 172,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,920. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

