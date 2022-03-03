First American Trust FSB Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $118,456,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178,500. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

