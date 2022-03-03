First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.