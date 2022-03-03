First American Trust FSB Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $716.28. 5,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,898. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $786.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

