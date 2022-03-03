First American Trust FSB Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 124,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

