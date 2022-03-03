First American Trust FSB Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 124,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,465. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.
In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.