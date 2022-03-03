First American Trust FSB Has $10.47 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.71. 15,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,473. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.85 and a one year high of $128.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

