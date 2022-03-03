First American Trust FSB Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 545,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,021 shares of company stock worth $29,358,388. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

