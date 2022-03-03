First American Trust FSB Has $11.76 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $34.99 on Thursday, reaching $2,128.53. 14,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,435.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2,374.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,740.58.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

