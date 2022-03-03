First American Trust FSB Has $8.95 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.06.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.95. 88,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,561. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

