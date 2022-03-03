First American Trust FSB Purchases 3,140 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.08. 115,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

