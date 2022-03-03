First American Trust FSB Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,033 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.00. 117,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average of $158.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

