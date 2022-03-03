First American Trust FSB Purchases New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $4,830,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,624 shares of company stock valued at $52,772,595. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.26. 47,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

