First American Trust FSB Sells 10,528 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.82 and its 200 day moving average is $254.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.