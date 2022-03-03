First American Trust FSB Sells 672 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.69. 3,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,646. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.