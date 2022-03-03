First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

