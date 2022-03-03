First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 394. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

