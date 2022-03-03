First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.10

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $7.80. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 35,526 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

