First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

