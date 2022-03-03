Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFC. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 810,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,881,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,158,000.

FFC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 118,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,881. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

