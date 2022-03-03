FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.81 and last traded at $45.05. 2,404,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,106,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.