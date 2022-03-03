FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLIDF stock remained flat at $$38.09 during trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Get Rating)

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.