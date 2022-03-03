FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLIDF stock remained flat at $$38.09 during trading on Thursday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLIDF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.