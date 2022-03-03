Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $54.39 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 236,090 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 5.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $303.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $155.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

