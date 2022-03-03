Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.98). 60,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 84,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.01).
The firm has a market cap of £259.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Funding Circle Company Profile (LON:FCH)
