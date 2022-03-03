Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.98). 60,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 84,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.01).

The firm has a market cap of £259.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Funding Circle Company Profile (LON:FCH)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

