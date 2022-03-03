Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $27.84 million and $805,860.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.55 or 0.06676262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.48 or 1.00175195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.