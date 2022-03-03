Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 288 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.