Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.14

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.14 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.39). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 29.60 ($0.40), with a volume of 154,353 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £85.90 million and a P/E ratio of -24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.14.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

