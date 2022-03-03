GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Down 51.6% in February

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSE GNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,797. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

