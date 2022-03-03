Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,678,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

GRMN stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.98. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

