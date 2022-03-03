Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Tops $236.41 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $236.41 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00105731 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 237,562,241 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

