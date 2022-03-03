Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $405.72

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $405.72 and traded as low as $330.13. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $330.13, with a volume of 2,704 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average of $405.72.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genmab A/S (GNMSF)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.