Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,303,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sony Group (SONY)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.