Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 156,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of European Wax Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $41,356,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $19,874,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $16,185,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $13,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $13,495,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96. European Wax Center Inc has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

