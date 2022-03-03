Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $171,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
