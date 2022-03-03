Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,169 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Aterian worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $112,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

