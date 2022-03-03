Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of FS Bancorp worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 208,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 201,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 90,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $261.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

